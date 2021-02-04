Elderly woman in Sibu loses RM10,000 to online scam

Sibu district police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said it started when the victim received a friend request from a Facebook account using the name of an old acquaintance. — AFP pic

SIBU, Feb 4 — An elderly woman here lost RM10,000 after falling victim to a online welfare agency scam last Tuesday.

Sibu district police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said it started when the victim received a friend request from a Facebook account using the name of an old acquaintance.

He said that the woman, aged 69, was then offered to join an online welfare agency that allegedly would assist single mothers and retirees.

The victim was attracted by the offer and was then asked to make a deposit of RM10,000 to a bank account on February 2.

“After making the deposit, the victim was asked to reveal her banking details, which raised her suspicions and made her call her friend,” he said.

He said that the victim was informed by her friend that the Facebook account did not belong to her and she had never used the account.

The case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating, he said. — Bernama