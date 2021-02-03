Sources: All economic sectors could be reopened under extended MCO with tighter SOPs, including beauty sector

A barber disinfects his tools at the Son And Dad Barber Shop in George Town June 10, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — All economic sectors may be allowed to reopen under the extended movement control order (MCO) with tightened regulation, including the beauty and grooming sector, sources said.

They told The Star and Singapore’s The Straits Times (ST) that the matter is being considered as businesses are struggling to stay open.

“All economic sectors will be opened, including retail, as we have been informed by trade associations that the current MCO has affected small businesses and SMEs more adversely than the first MCO last March.

“The ministries in charge of businesses have given their input and stated that many small businesses, which comprise a major part of the Malaysian economy, cannot continue as it is without some kind of breathing space,” one source was quoted as saying by The Star.

The report cited another anonymous source as saying that the National Security Council (NSC) has not discussed matters on increased enforcement to facilitate the reopening of all business sectors.

“The police are at the forefront of ensuring that people follow the SOP set under the MCO.

“However, the use of more army personnel or volunteer reserves such as Rela members was not discussed by the NSC today (yesterday),” the source reportedly said.

The Star, citing a third unnamed source, reported that much of the conditions enforced under the current MCO, dubbed MCO 2.0, would also be reviewed on an individual basis.

The source said the current standard operating procedures (SOPs) would remain in place but tightened, as government’s reports revealed that the majority of the clusters formed were caused by “laxity in the SOP”.

“However, should there be a need for us to relax the SOP for the sake of an emergency, the authorities will study it and we will then decide,” said the source.

The ST reported an unnamed industry source as saying that “the International Trade and Industry Ministry will hold a virtual meeting with relevant trade groups this week to brief on the new SOPs”.

The report said that in addition to the beauty and grooming sector; which are currently not allowed to run, others such as retail and wholesale retailers and car wash services are among those expected to reopen, adding that manufacturing and construction, which have been the main causes of several new clusters this year, will also be expected to abide by tougher and costlier SOPs.

The MCO 2.0 that is currently enforced across the country, except several areas in Sarawak, has been extended to February 18, effectively covering the Chinese New Year festival that falls on February 12 and 13.

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, during his press conference yesterday, said the extension will start from February 5, a day after the initial MCO 2.0 was supposed to be lifted.

Ismail also reaffirmed the government’s restriction on inter-district and inter-state travel, saying a total of 31 Covid-19 infection clusters were caused by those found to have travelled across state lines.