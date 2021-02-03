PKR leader denounces police investigation on Anwar over Emergency lawsuit

Nik Nazmi said Anwar was merely questioning the legitimacy of the government's advice to the Yang di-Petuan Agong. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — PKR chief organising secretary Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said the police investigation on Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim over a legal challenge against the Emergency was undemocratic.

He said Anwar was questioning the legitimacy of the government's advice to the Yang di-Petuan Agong and not the latter’s right to make the proclamation.

“Anwar sought for judicial review to see if the executive gave proper advice to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, not to challenge the Agong’s action.

“Meaning the judicial review application was directed at the executive, not the institution of the monarchy,” he said in a statement.

Last month, Anwar sued for a court declaration that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin gave unlawful advice to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to suspend Parliament during the Emergency declared nationwide via an Emergency Ordinance.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said police investigations were underway against the PKR president and others for alleged sedition, threatening national security and allegedly pressuring the Agong to rescind the Emergency.