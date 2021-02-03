Judicial and legal service officers in uproar over ex-AG Tommy Thomas’ claims in memoir

Former attorney general (AG) Tan Sri Tommy Thomas has been accused of portraying judicial and legal service officers in a negative light in his newly released memoir. — File picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — The Judicial and Legal Service Officers’ Association (Jalsoa) today took former attorney general (AG) Tan Sri Tommy Thomas to task, alleging that they were portrayed in a negative light in his newly released memoir, My Story: Justice in the Wilderness.

In a statement today, the group also argued that their qualifications and academic credentials are on par with that of any private lawyer.

“Tan Sri Tommy Thomas’ views are most uncivilised and reflect his shallowness of thought.

“Tan Sri Tommy Thomas labelled legal officers in the Attorney General’s Chambers as government officers who only await their monthly salaries and await for their pensions after retirement, and only carry out administrative duties. This is a malicious statement, and in fact, it insults legal officers as a whole. Jalsoa is very disappointed and affected by his statements.

“The legal officers, regardless of those placed in the Attorney General’s Chambers or in courts, always carry out the trust entrusted to them in accordance with the laws, regardless of who is the attorney general or the ruling government,” the statement read further.

Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported Thomas as stating in his book that government officers do not possess the drive and attitude to excel, like their comrades in the private sector.

FMT reported him as saying that government lawyers have a “civil service mentality”, who receive fixed salaries and await pensions when they retire, with no incentive to shine.

“Any dissatisfactions he had while dealing with the legal officers, should rightfully not and should not be penned for public reading. The perception is Tan Sri Tommy Thomas’ own creation owing to his failure to lead the Attorney General’s Chambers, as well as understanding the civil service governance,” Jalsoa added.