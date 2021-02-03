Johor police chief says all areas in state will be monitored to ensure SOP compliance, denies viral WhatsApp post claiming rural areas targeted

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay (centre) inspecting the SOP compliance in dormitory blocks housing Covid-19 positive workers in the Pasir Gudang Industrial Area in Pasir Gudang, February 1, 2021. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Feb 3 — Johor police will monitor all areas in the state to ensure that everyone complies with the standard operating procedure (SOP) throughout the duration of the movement control order (MCO).

Johor Police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay also denied a viral post circulating in WhatsApp groups in the state claiming that police and the Malaysian Armed Forces would focus on village and rural areas, which are said to have low levels of compliance of the SOP.

“The post circulating on WhatsApp is not from the police it was from certain groups, but what we want to stress is that we are not merely focusing on certain areas but on all areas.

“Two days ago we expanded our monitoring team from 240 to 500 personnel to ensure SOP compliance in the state,” he said today when commenting on the viral post claiming that authorities would change their patrolling trends to focus on villages and residential areas.

The change is supposedly due to the non-compliance of the SOP, which has resulted in a rise in Covid-19 cases in the areas. The post also warned that compounds would be issued to those who do not wear face masks and those who gathered around in village areas.

Ayob Khan also asked the public to provide information regarding SOP non-compliance in the state.

“In Kota Tinggi, the public channelled information that there were 15 foreigners wearing white wristbands while our shopping for necessities in the district. This led to the police rushing to the scene and taking appropriate action. That’s why we need the public’s help to share information with us,” he added. — Bernama