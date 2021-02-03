EPF temporarily closes service counters in Pahang from Feb 4 to 14

The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) said the branch offices affected are located in Kuantan, Pekan, Temerloh, Raub and Jerantut. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 ― The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) is temporarily closing its service counters in Pahang from February 4-14, 2021, following the announcement by the State Disaster Management Committee on the suspension of all counter-related transactions on February 2, 2021.

It said the branch offices affected are located in Kuantan, Pekan, Temerloh, Raub and Jerantut.

“During this period, members may transact online via i-Akaun for selected services or reschedule their visits to a later date via the Janji Temu Online facility, if there is a need to be present at EPF offices in person,” it said in a statement today.

The EPF said it is taking the necessary steps to protect the health and safety of its employees and members of the public, adding that all of its branches will continue to strictly observe physical distancing and other standard operating procedures in mitigating the spread of Covid-19.

Members who require further clarification may contact the EPF Contact Management Centre at 03-8922 6000 or refer to the EPF website. ―