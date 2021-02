The Health Ministry announced 18 new deaths today, making the total fatalities related to Covid-19 cases to 809. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 ― Malaysia recorded an uptick in new Covid-19 positive cases with 4,284 new infections today, compared to 3,455 yesterday.

The Ministry of Health also announced 18 new deaths today, making the total fatalities related to Covid-19 cases to 809.

Malaysia also recorded 3,804 new recoveries today, with 48,309 Covid-19 cases still active.

MORE TO COME