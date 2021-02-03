Covid-19: Socso says over 20,000 foreign workers in Pahang yet to be screened

Pahang Socso director Tarmizi Mukhtar says a total total of 20,595 foreign workers in the state have yet to undergo the Covid-19 screening test as of yesterday, — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUANTAN, Feb 3 ― A total of 20,595 foreign workers in Pahang have yet to undergo the Covid-19 screening test as of yesterday, said Pahang Social Security Organisation (Socso) director, Tarmizi Mukhtar.

He said only 977 foreign workers have undergone screening since January 1, even as special operations involving Socso, the Occupational Safety and Health Department and Manpower Department have been conducted to check on employers that hire foreign workers.

“As of yesterday, we checked on 354 employers to remind them to conduct screening tests for their foreign workers. We hope they will carry out their responsibility immediately,” he told Bernama.

He added that there were 38 clinics appointed in the state to carry out screening tests for foreign workers in efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Most foreign workers in the state are involved in the plantation, manufacturing, production and construction sectors.

Yesterday, Human Resource Minister, Datuk Seri M. Saravanan reportedly said that employers who failed to conduct screening tests for their foreign workers by February 28 could result in their workers’ temporary work visit passes not being renewed.

Saravanan said the move followed the recent increase in Covid-19 cases including clusters related to workplaces.

Beginning January 1, employers must ensure that their foreign workers undergo Covid-19 screening.

Meanwhile, Tarmizi said Socso has approved 11,682 applications for the Wage Subsidy Programme 1.0 involving 81,297 workers with over RM397 million being paid.

For the second phase, 1,555 applications have been approved involving 11,968 workers with over RM11 million being paid, he added. ― Bernama