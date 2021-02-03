Agong, Permaisuri express condolences to late entertainer Jamali Shadat’s family

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah expressed sadness over the passing of the stand-up comedian and hoped that his family remains patient and resilient during this difficult time. — Picture via Facebook/Istana Negara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 ― The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have expressed their condolences to the family members of famous entertainer Datuk Jamali Shadat, who died today.

Their Majesties expressed sadness over the passing of the stand-up comedian and hoped that his family remains patient and resilient during this difficult time.

“Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah greatly appreciate Allahyarham’s (Jamali) service to the community and the country, and consider his passing as a great loss to the world of entertainment.

“Their Majesties also pray for his soul to be blessed by Allah and placed among the righteous,” read the post on Istana Negara’s official Facebook page.

The late Jamali Shadat, who was born in Bukit Kapar, Klang, Selangor, is well known for his ability to use his voice to play the character of 'Atan', his grandfather 'Atok' and the child's friends in multi tones and languages.

He died at the age of 78 at his residence in Kampung Sungai Pinang, Pulau Indah, Port Klang, leaving behind eight children and 39 grandchildren. ― Bernama