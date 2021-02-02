Tourism sector in Sabah will take time to recover, says state exco

File picture tourists at Sapi island in Sabah. ― Picture courtesy of Sabah Tourism Board

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 2 — The tourism sector in Sabah is expected to take longer time to recover than other states due to its dependence on air travel, said state Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin.

However, he said, the ministry is optimistic that the tourism sector will be revived through strategies effectively outlined based on new norms.

“We have planned and implemented various plans and strategies to face the current challenges. The recovery of the tourism industry also depends on the success of curbing Covid-19 with its improved prospects following the availability of vaccines,” he said in a statement today.

He said the effective implementation of vaccination would be a key factor towards border opening and normalisation of domestic and international tourism activities.

Meanwhile, Jafry said, the RM300 aid to tour guides, porters, mountain guides, diving leaders and artists would be channelled soon.

The ministry is also looking into appropriate assistance to hotel and accommodation operators in Sabah, he added. — Bernama