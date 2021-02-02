Health Ministry: Seven new Covid-19 clusters today, six from workplaces across KL and four states, one in Hulu Perak community

Covid-19 patients are seen at the entrance of Covid-19 Assessment Centres (CAC) at Stadium Hoki Pandamaran in Klang February 2, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — A total of seven new clusters spread out over five states and Kuala Lumpur were identified today, and have so far seen 727 people testing positive for Covid-19, the Health Ministry’s data showed today.

From Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah’s statement today, the seven clusters identified today involve six workplace clusters in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Pahang, Melaka and one in the community in Hulu Perak.

The workplace clusters include one construction site in Kuala Lumpur and four factories in Selangor, Johor and Melaka.

In a list provided by the Health Ministry, the Jalan Cheras construction site cluster in the Cheras health district in Kuala Lumpur was detected after a targeted screening exercise, with 823 individuals screened at this construction site as of today, including 332 who were reported today to have tested positive.

Out of the seven new clusters, the Jalan Ragum cluster in the Klang and Petaling district in Selangor had positive Covid-19 cases recorded since January 16, as a result of targeted screening at a factory in Jalan Ragum in Shah Alam.

As of today, 542 individuals have been screened under this cluster, with 219 testing positive.

The Bukit Rahman workplace cluster in Selangor involving the Kuala Selangor, Petaling and Gombak districts had started recording positive cases from January 31 following a targeted screening of a factory in Taman Perindustrian, Bukit Rahman Putra, Sungai Buloh, Gombak.

Up to today, 2,800 individuals have been screened, with 48 cases testing positive under this cluster.

As for the Parit Jamil Darat cluster in Johor, this was based on targeted screening of a factory and was named according to the workers’ hostel located at Jalan Parit Jamil Darat in Parit Jawa, with positive cases reported since yesterday.

Out of the 189 individuals screened so far in this Johor cluster, 26 have tested positive.

The Industri Serkam cluster in Melaka involves the Jasin and Melaka Tengah districts in Melaka, with targeted screening of a factory in Serkam, Merlimau resulting in positive cases reported since January 25. As of today, 1,700 individuals had been screened, with 69 found to be Covid-19 positive.

The Taman Muhibbah cluster involving the Temerloh and Kuantan districts in Pahang, involves a public administration centre in Kuantan, with the index case (Case 194,020) testing positive on January 27 following screening of symptomatic cases.

The name of the cluster refers to the index case’s residence in Taman Muhibbah in Temerloh, with 14 of the 47 individuals screened so far testing positive as of today.

The Perak cluster named Semarak Bersia is a community cluster involving the Hulu Perak district, with the name of the cluster referring to the localities of where positive cases were detected at Taman Semarak and Bersia in Gerik, Hulu Perak.

The index case for this cluster (Case 171,690) tested positive on January 21 as a result of close contact screenings, with 19 out of 58 individuals screened so far testing positive as of today.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic began, a total of 838 clusters have been recorded in Malaysia, with 434 clusters having ended (including four clusters today), while 404 clusters (including the seven new clusters today) remain active.

A total of 70 active clusters recorded new Covid-19 cases, with the highest numbers today contributed by the new clusters Tapak Bina Jalan Cheras (332 cases) and Jalan Ragum (210 cases), and existing Jalan Seroja cluster (204 cases).