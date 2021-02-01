With revenue declining up to 50pc, barbershop operators plead for permission to operate during MCO

Barbers in Penang hold handwritten signs pleading for the government to allow them to operate during the movement control order February 1, 2021. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 1 — Barbershop operators who are now suffering after not being allowed to operate, have today appealed to the government to provide them with an exemption during the enforcement of the recent movement control order (MCO).

Penang Hairdressers Association treasurer V. Tharmararaj said that barbershop operators only had the opportunity to operate for six months since June 10 last year before being ordered to close again.

He said industry players don’t mind if the government chooses to tighten the standard operating procedures (SOP) for hair salons, as long as they were allowed to operate as soon as possible.

“I feel the SOP at hair salons are among the tightest and thus far I have yet to hear of any cluster from hair salons. We only had the opportunity to recover after being badly affected by the first MCO before being shut down again.

“There are almost 60 hair salons under this association and all of them are from the B40 group. We have been receiving appeals of help from our members as they can’t afford to buy food for their families,” he told Bernama today.

Tharmararaj added that their daily revenue had declined by as much as 50 per cent, and the operation ban had made it worse, adding that the association did not encourage its members to take bookings at customers’ homes as a precaution to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“As a result, many have changed jobs. Some are selling nasi lemak, become cooks and temporary factory workers. Therefore, we really hope that the government will reconsider allowing us to operate,” he said.

Tharmararaj said if the situation remains, many hair salons throughout the country will be forced to close down. — Bernama