Pahang sets Friday deadline for post-flood assistance delivery

Local volunteers deliver food supplies by boat for the stranded flood victims at Kampung Chenor, Maran in Pahang January 10, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUANTAN, Feb 1 — The Pahang Disaster Management Committee has decided that the deadline for the delivery of post-flood assistance in the state applied through the ebanjir.pahang.gov.my is this Friday (February 5).

The committee said in a statement today, the decision was made based on the latest situation which saw the emergence of new clusters involving post-flood relief volunteers as well as workplaces.

“The state government will immediately enforce the travel limit of only 10km radius from one’s home as set by the National Security Council (MKN) to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic,” the statement read.

Previously, those who wanted to send post-flood assistance to victims in Pahang were required to apply for permission through the e-banjir system in addition to getting a cross-district travel permit from the police.

However, the delivery of the goods is restricted to collection centres established at the state border, namely in Bentong, Rompin and Kuantan with distribution to be done by the state and district disaster operations control centres (PKOB).

The state government also requires only volunteers or non-governmental organisations from Pahang to participate in post-flood ‘gotong-royong’ activities, it added. — Bernama