Number of flood victims in Sarawak rises to 171, says SDMC

KUCHING, Jan 31 — The number of flood victims evacuated in Sarawak has increased to 171 this evening, compared to 133 reported earlier today.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in a statement today said that four relief centres (PPS) were currently open in two districts affected by the floods since yesterday.

The Serian division recorded the highest number of flood victims with144 people in three PPS, while Samarahan placed 27 people in one.

Checks by Bernama on the outskirts of Kuching and Kota Samarahan as of this evening found that none of the villages were affected by floods.

The situation in Sarawak had fully recovered following 10 days of flooding, however, a PPS was reopened in Simunjan in Samarahan yesterday following heavy rain. — Bernama