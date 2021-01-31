Melaka Social Welfare Dept will apply for temporary custody of child abuse suspects’ kids, says state exco

MELAKA, Jan 31 — The Melaka Social Welfare Department (JKM) will apply for temporary custody of two siblings of the seven-year-old boy who died in Taman Krubong Jaya last Friday, from suspected abuse by his mother and stepfather.

State Women’s Affairs, Family Development and Welfare Committee chairman Datuk Latipah Omar said the application would be submitted tomorrow to ensure the welfare of the two siblings was taken care of.

In the 4pm incident, the child was allegedly drowned in a water tub in his house.

Preliminary investigations found physical injuries on the victim’s body and both parents, aged 32 and 38, have been detained.

Latipah said besides the victim, the woman was said to have three other children with one of them being taken care of by her grandmother.

“The Melaka JKM will submit an application for temporary custody of these two siblings until the disposal of the case,” she said.

She said this when met by reporters after accompanying Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun visiting the boy’s adoptive mother Norlida Abu Hassan, 50, at a homestay in Jalan Sungai Putat here today.

Meanwhile, the victim’s adoptive family hoped that the boy’s biological family, especially his mother, would give them permission to arrange for the deceased’s burial.

His adoptive father Md Tarmidi Yaacob, 52, said his family had met the boy’s biological mother at the Melaka Hospital mortuary during the victim’s identification process today and sought her permission but the woman just shook her head.

“We pray that Allah will open the hearts of Adik’s biological family.

“Several parties including the state government, police and non-governmental organisations are helping us to persuade the family, especially Adik’s biological mother,” he said when met by reporters outside the Melaka Hospital here today.

Md Tarmidi said the burial arrangement was the only last thing that his family could do for the boy who had been considered as the youngest child in his family.

Meanwhile, Wanita Umno urged the authorities to take immediate action against those responsible for the death of the boy so as to teach a lesson to others.

Its chief Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad in her statement said at the same time, Wanita Umno hoped the government and related parties would monitor the Covid-19 impact on people’s mental health. — Bernama