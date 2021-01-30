Forestry and timber sector permitted to operate during MCO

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — The government’s decision to allow the forestry and timber sector, as well as its chains involving logging to operate as usual effective today, enables it to Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali said the timber industry would be relieved by the permission to work. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon contribute to the country’s economic growth even during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali in a statement today said it was a relief to the timber industry, especially the furniture sector nationwide which indirectly benefits flood victims to obtain supplies of furniture destroyed by the recent disaster.

“The furniture sector is estimated to use 85 per cent of local raw materials for furniture production.

“As the forestry and logging sector is under the jurisdiction of the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry through the Forestry Department of Peninsular Malaysia, the ministry would like to express its appreciation for the cooperation extended in obtaining permission to operate the sector,” he said.

Mohd Khairuddin said it would ensure adequate supply of raw materials to the timber sector at the processing stage as well as the production of primary and downstream products.

Meanwhile, he reminded all parties to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the National Security Council (MKN) to prevent the operating permit from being revoked

“The industry needs to ensure that all the rules and regulations of the Workers’ Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities (Amendment) Act 2019 (Act 446) are met involving the provision of residential facilities for workers to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“The ministry hopes that the timber sector can continue to contribute to the country’s economy even in the current difficult situation.

“The timber sector trade for the period January to November 2020 still showed good performance with an export value of RM19.8 billion despite the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said. — Bernama