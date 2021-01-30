Covid-19: Johor MB’s office to be temporarily closed from tomorrow until Feb 2 for sanitisation works

The Johor MB’s office will be closed from January 31 until February 2 for sanitisation works. — File picture by Miera Zulyana

JOHOR BARU, Jan 30 ― The Johor Mentri Besar's office in Kota Iskandar, Iskandar Puteri here will be temporarily closed from tomorrow (January 31) until Tuesday (February 2) to facilitate cleaning and sanitisation work to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission.

The Johor Mentri Besar's Office in a statement today informed that following the development, all appointments will be postponed until further notice while members of the public who have urgent dealings can contact the relevant officers.

“The public is advised to comply with the stipulated standard operating procedures (SOP) at all times to together fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Always wear face masks, frequently use hand sanitisers and stay at home if there are no pressing matters outside,” the Johor MB's Office said. ― Bernama