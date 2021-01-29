Sarawak forms community policing in all districts to help curb spread of Covid-19

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah says community policing will be formed to supervise and coordinate activities in the rural areas, January 29, 2021. ― Picture courtesy of Sarawak Information Department

KUCHING, Jan 29 ― Sarawak’s Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said it has formed community policing in all the districts with community leaders, village headmen and village development and security committee as members, as part of its efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 in rural areas.

SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said other members of the community policing are local councillors, Rela members, army veterans, retired policemen and neighbourhood committee members.

“We want to empower them to monitor and supervise activities in the villages and longhouses,” he told reporters at the media briefing on the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the state.

He said the formation of community policing is also to upgrade and create awareness among the rural communities on the danger caused by Covid-19.

“We also want them to do whatever forms of roadblocks, warnings or to detain anyone based on the existing laws,” Uggah, who is also the deputy chief minister, said.

Uggah also said bereaved family members must inform the respective district offices and district police before they bury their deceased members.

He said this is a new standard operating procedure (SOP) enforced under the movement control order (MCO) and conditional movement control order (CMCO) to ensure an orderly social gathering.

He said only immediate family members are allowed to be present at the funerals and at the burial grounds.

He warned that all forms of social gatherings or activities are disallowed during the period of MCO and CMCO.

He said these include wedding parties, engagement parties, receptions, mass prayers, anniversaries, birthday parties and reunion parties.

Meanwhile, Sarawak recorded one more death today, bringing the total number to 36 and 179 positive cases, bringing the total to 4,124.