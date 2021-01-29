Sabah’s special anti-poaching squad’s one-year ground operations result in 68 arrests

Poachers often move on motorbikes in forest reserves. In this case, three suspects were handed to the police and motorbikes were confiscated. ― Picture courtesy of Sabah Forestry Department

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 29 — An elite squad of rangers trained specifically to combat crimes in Sabah’s vast forests have yielded some 68 arrests last year and seized RM3.1 million worth of forest products.

Sabah Forestry Department’s Chief Conservator of Forests Frederick Kugan said throughout last year, the PROTECT team had launched more than 200 enforcement operations in forest reserves, protected areas and public roads, despite the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

“As a result of these operations, 68 arrests were made with the suspects handed to the police and Sabah Wildlife Department for various offences committed under the law.

“This includes the arrest and prosecution of two suspects detained in Tawau for possession of elephant tusks last January. Overall, the team also managed to confiscate about RM3.1 million worth of forest produce from various illegal activities,” said Kugan in a statement today.

He said that while being relatively successful as law enforcement frontliners against forest crime like wildlife poaching and trafficking and illegal logging, the team is still unable to cover the whole state.

Kugan said they are unable to have a permanent presence in every forest reserve or protected area due to limited resources.

“It is undeniable that our rangers have put the pressure on poachers and illegal loggers.

“The recent killing of a male elephant in Tongod, Sandakan showed that the task of protecting the state’s wildlife against unscrupulous poachers is extremely challenging. We aim to further intensify our efforts in identified hot areas, and by working closely together with our partners.

Coastal and river patrolling to counter illegal exploitation of mangrove bark. ― Picture courtesy of Sabah Forestry Department

“We are fully committed to putting every effort in protecting our forest resources and in tackling poaching and wildlife crimes,” said Kugan.

At the moment, the PROTECT unit consists of only 50 forest rangers, out of which 25 members are currently funded by Yayasan Sime Darby for two years as part of its RM4 million grant.

Project partner Danau Girang Field Centre’s director Dr Benoit Goossens said that while the team’s success so far is encouraging, the challenge of fighting poaching and wildlife trade is immense and cannot be easily solved in a few months.

“It requires massive resources to enable intensive ground presence and intelligence gathering by enforcement bodies such as Sabah Forestry Department, Sabah Wildlife Department, PDRM and many others.

“Equally important is the participation and awareness of these crimes from the public. We all understand and acknowledge the importance of wildlife for Sabah, and it is through everyone’s combined effort that we can fight wildlife crimes,” he said.