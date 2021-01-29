Perak woman loses RM3,000 to number forecast scammers

A woman from Menglembu here said her misfortune started at 10am on December 1 last year when she came across a man known as Kelvin offering tips for number forecasts on Facebook. ― Reuters pic

IPOH, Jan 29 ― A 42-year-old woman claimed that she had been cheated of RM3,000, including RM1,000 of i-Sinar money, by scammers who enticed her to buy number forecast tickets through the Facebook.

The mother of five from Menglembu here said her misfortune started at 10am on December 1 last year when she came across a man known as Kelvin offering tips for number forecasts on Facebook.

“First, I banked RM500 into an account as requested. Then he asked for further payments of RM1,500 and RM4,450 to get tips but I refused,” she told a news conference at Wisma DAP Perak here today, which was also attended by Menglembu state assemblyman Steven Chaw.

The woman said she was then contacted by another man known as Sam via Facebook, also offering number forecast services, to whom she paid RM1,000 on January 20 and RM1,500 two days later.

“I lodged a report at the Menglembu police station yesterday on realising that I had been cheated because I did not get any forecast numbers.

“I used RM1,000 which I withdrew from EPF’s i-Sinar and borrowed the balance RM2,000 from a friend,” said the woman, who lost her job after the movement control order was enforced in March last year.

Meanwhile, Chaw advised the public not to easily trust people offering services to forecast lottery numbers, and hoped that the authorities would act against such scammers. ― Bernama