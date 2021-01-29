Health Ministry: 12 new Covid-19 clusters identified, mostly involving workplaces

Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 cases today broke the 5,000-case mark to reach a new record high of 5,725, along with 16 deaths. — Picture by Hari Anggara

IPOH, Jan 29 — The Health Ministry today said another 12 new Covid-19 clusters have been identified in the last 24 hours.

Five clusters were reported in Johor, one in Sarawak while Sabah, Selangor and Federal Territory reported two clusters each.

The clusters in Johor are namely the Jalan Kota Buruk, Jalan By Pass, Jalan Bistari Dua, Jalan Empayar and Jalan Rusa Scientex clusters.

“A total of 30 Covid-19 positive cases were detected from the Jalan Kota Buruk cluster after 51 factory workers were screened in Muar district. The Jalan By Pass cluster involved 23 positive cases after 103 targeted screenings were conducted at a civil training centre in Segamat district.

“The Jalan Bistari Dua recorded 17 positive cases after 55 individuals were screened in the Johor Baru district. While the Jalan Empayar and Jalan Rusa Scientex clusters reported 18 and six positive cases respectively. Both of the clusters involve workplace screening in the Johor Baru district,” it said.

The clusters in Selangor namely the Persiaran Subang cluster in Klang and Petaling districts and Industri Indah cluster in Klang district recorded 16 and 47 positive Covid-19 cases respectively.

“As of today, a total of 509 individuals were screened in Persiaran Subang cluster and 87 individuals in Industri Indah cluster,” the statement read.

In the Federal Territory, the Tapak Bina Jalan Klang cluster reported 50 cases after 370 individuals were screened in the Lembah Pantai district, while the Tapak Bina Jalan Vista cluster reported 47 cases after 464 individuals were screened in the Cheras district.

Meanwhile in Sabah, the Tinanom cluster in the Ranau district recorded 46 positive cases and the Jalan Sepanggar cluster in the Kota Kinabalu cluster registered 12 positive cases.

A total of 65 individuals were screened in the Tinanom cluster while 80 individuals were screened in the Jalan Sepanggar cluster as of today.

The Tabong cluster in Bau district in Sarawak has reported seven cases after 75 individuals were screened.

Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 cases today broke the 5,000-case mark to reach a new record high of 5,725, along with 16 deaths.