After country's drop in corruption barometer, MACC says will study watchdog's proposal to combat graft

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 ― The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will scrutinise and study the proposal submitted by Transparency International Malaysia (TI-M) in efforts to combat corruption.

“MACC takes cognisance of the position and score of Malaysia in the 2020 Corruption Perception Index (CPI) as announced by TI-M yesterday,” said the statement.

The MACC also lauded the positive feedback on the 2020 CPI relating to the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP), enforcement of Section 17A of the MACC Act and investigation of high-profile cases currently underway.

The media yesterday reported that Malaysia dropped six rungs to 57th spot out of 180 countries in the Transparency International (TI) CPI for 2020.

TI-M president Dr Muhammad Mohan, among others, suggested that the Perikatan Nasional speed up institutional reforms, such as making the MACC more independent, tabling the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) Bill instead of the Independent Police Conduct Commission (IPCC) Bill.

In addition, Dr Muhammad also suggested the enactment of a law on financing political funds to curb money politics and restoring political democracy. ― Bernama