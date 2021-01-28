Plantation Industries Ministry reaches out to flood victims in Pahang, distributes home appliances to them

Lebak Seberang villagers ride a boat through floodwaters following a heavy monsoon downpour in Temerloh, Pahang on January 9, 2021 — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

RAUB, Jan 28 ― Plantation Industries and Commodities Ministry through its corporate social responsibility programme today distributed home appliances assistance to 27 flood-affected families in Ulu Sungai, here.

Its minister, Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali, said the initiative was carried out to ease the burden of residents, which comprised farmers and planters in the commodities sector, who had suffered property damage due to severe floods that hit the area two weeks ago.

He said each family would receive basic home appliances worth RM2,000 to RM3,000, depending on the damage suffered.

“We are trying our best to provide home appliances that they need such as rice cooker, beds, mattresses, cupboards and mats.

“We hope this welfare assistance can help ease their burden and the efforts to help flood victims will not end here,” he told Bernama.

To date, the ministry and its agencies, namely, the Malaysian Timber Council, National Kenaf and Tobacco Board, Malaysian Rubber Board, Malaysian Rubber Council, Malaysian Palm Oil Board, Palm Oil Refiners Association of Malaysia and Malaysian Palm Oil Association, have allocated over RM300,000 to assist flood victims in the state, especially farmers and smallholders in the rubber and palm oil commodities sectors.

Meanwhile, Bariah Daud, 61, said she was grateful for the assistance as the floodwaters had risen to the roof level and destroyed all her belongings.

“I was very sad with what has happened, everything inside the house was completely damaged by mud and I never expected to receive this assistance. It’s like moving into a new house.

“The bedroom set and electrical appliances are more than enough for us. Thank you to those involved in providing this aid,” said the mother of seven. ― Bernama