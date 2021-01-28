As Covid-19 cases climb again, Putrajaya relaxes MCO to let all businesses open until 10pm

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob says all businesses allowed to operate within the movement control order may close at 10pm from tomorrow instead of 8pm. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — All businesses allowed to operate within the movement control order (MCO) may close at 10pm from tomorrow instead of 8pm currently, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

The senior defence minister said the decision was to streamline enforcement operations, citing confusion among businesses after the government previously allowed food outlets to open until 10pm.

“So after doing another risk assessment by the Ministry of Health (MOH), we agree to extend business hours for business sectors allowed to operate. They can operate until 10pm,” Ismail announced in his press briefing today.

Today, the Health Ministry reported 4,094 new Covid-19 infections or 1,109 more cases than when the renewed MCO began on January 13.

MORE TO COME