Malaysia records 3,680 new Covid-19 cases today, with Johor topping the list

MSU Hospital personnel take a swab at a Covid-19 drive-through screening in Shah Alam January 14, 2021. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — The Ministry of Health reported today that 3,680 new Covid-19 cases were discovered today, with Johor registering the highest number of new cases at 1,069 compared to other states.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah added that seven more deaths were also recorded today, bringing the total number of deaths from Covid-19 in Malaysia to 707.

“The number of Covid-19 patients admitted in the ICU continues to rise, with 314 admissions. 122 out of them require ventilators to help them breathe,” he said.

Of Johor’s 1,069 new cases, 961 cases were from clusters and close contact screenings

Selangor was the second highest with 822 new cases while Kuala Lumpur was third at 698 cases.

Next were Sabah (295), Perak (181), Negri Sembilan (112), Penang (101), Kedah (76), Sarawak (70), Terengganu (68), Melaka (63), Kelantan (60), Pahang (42), Putrajaya (19), Perlis (three) and Labuan (one).

Of the deaths reported today, three were in Selangor, two in Perak and one each from Sabah and Sarawak.

All the deceased were Malaysians aged between 55 and 84 years’ old.

Dr Noor Hisham also disclosed the discovery of 17 new Covid-19 clusters, with six of them discovered in Johor.

“Out of the 17 new clusters, 15 were discovered to be workplace related, while the remaining two were clusters in the community,” he said.