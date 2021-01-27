IKEA Cheras reopens after Covid-19 cases among security guards

On Monday, IKEA Malaysia confirmed that security guards at its Cheras store tested positive for Covid-19 following a scheduled routine test. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — IKEA Malaysia today announced that its Cheras store will resume operations at 1pm today.

In a Facebook post , IKEA Malaysia management said that it has completed all required measures — including thorough sanitisation of the store and full contact tracing — in accordance with Ministry of Health standards.

“All our IKEA co-workers and service partners who will be reporting for duty have been tested and will continue to be tested as required,” it said.

It added that it will continue to enforce preventative measures while adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) across all IKEA stores in Malaysia.

“Among the preventive measures we have implemented across our stores are the enforced scanning of the MySejahtera QR code for contact tracing purposes, hand sanitising stations, the mandatory wearing of face masks upon entering the store, social distancing markers, and thermal scanners at all entry points.

“Rest assured that our teams are committed to ensuring that our stores remain a safe and pleasant place to shop,” the post read.

On Monday (January 25), IKEA Malaysia confirmed that security guards at its Cheras store tested positive for Covid-19 following a scheduled routine test.

“All security guards are now in self-quarantine until further notice from the authorities. The health, safety and overall well-being of our co-workers, customers, partners, and community is our top priority.

“Therefore, we are taking precautionary measures to close our Cheras store today (Jan 25) to undergo the necessary sanitisation and full contact tracing in accordance to the Ministry of Health’s (MoH) standards,” it said.