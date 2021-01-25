Yayasan Selangor urges study loan borrowers to check status following loan write-off initiative

A view of Yayasan Selangor behind a billboard displaying Covid-19 SOP issued by the government in Kuala Lumpur October 11, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, Jan 25 — All Yayasan Selangor study loan borrowers have been urged to check their status following the loan write-off through the ‘Pakej Kita Selangor’ initiative, as announced by the Selangor state government last Wednesday (January 20).

Yayasan Selangor in a statement today said, borrowers who would enjoy the loan balance write-off are undergraduates sponsored at the Certificate, Diploma and Bachelor Degree levels for studies at state government’s institutions of higher learning (IPTs) as well as other public and private IPTs.

According to the statement, 762 borrowers would benefit from the move which would involve an amount of RM7.17 million.

However, borrowers who can afford to repay their study loan were urged to continue paying according to the payment schedule so that the foundation’s funds will always be sufficient to support current education funding and for future generation’s use.

The loan balance write-off was given as the state government was aware that following the Covid-19 pandemic and the movement control order, income had been affected and borrowers could have difficulties settling the loan.

“In this way the move will ease the burden of borrowers and their family who are in financial difficulties due to the pandemic,” it said.

To check on the loan status and for more information, contact the Education Financing Division by email at [email protected] or call 03-7669 1100 ext 115/125/145/162/212/238.

Yayasan Selangor also informed that the loan write-off will not involve any allocation from the state government as it operates without any grant or allocation from any party.

“Yayasan Selangor as a limited company, generates its own funds through authorised sources and provides educational assistance and services, including scholarships, education loans and other programmes for the people of Selangor,” it said. — Bernama