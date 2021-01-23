Covid-19: Malaysia reports record high daily new cases and recoveries, at 4,275 and 4,313 respectively

File photo of health workers in protective suits conducting Covid-19 testing in Kuala Lumpur April 12, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — The record for daily new cases of Covid-19 in Malaysia has been broken once again, with 4,275 cases reported today.

However, daily recoveries from the disease also reached a new high, with 4,313 people reported to have been given a clean bill of health today.

Seven more deaths due to the coronavirus were also recorded today.

The Health Ministry on its website for Covid-19 updates said active cases of Covid-19 in the country currently number 42,769; while the total number of confirmed cases in Malaysia has hit 180,455.

MORE TO COME