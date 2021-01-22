Two plead guilty to obstructing cops from carrying out duties in Penang

The Magistrate’s Court court allowed bail of RM6,000 for all four of the accused with one surety. — Reuters pic

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 22 ― Four men were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with using criminal force to deter policemen from discharging their duties in Tanjung Tokong, here last Sunday.

While Shahrizal Anuar, 38, and Mohd Safwan Akbar, 29, pleaded guilty under Section 353 of the Penal Code, two others, Mohd Hafiz Nasri Shah, 28, and Mohd Danial Al Arabia Mohd. Rafi, 24, pleaded not guilty to the same charge.

The four were charged before Magistrate Rosnee Mohd Radzuan with committing the offence against three policemen at the Jalan Sri Tanjung traffic light intersection at 5.40pm on January 17.

The offence carries a maximum two years' imprisonment or a fine up to RM10,000 or both upon conviction.

Sentencing for Shahrizal and Mohd Safwan was then set for January 25 while case mention for Mohd Hafiz and Mohd Danial will be heard on February 25.

The court allowed bail of RM6,000 for all four of the accused with one surety.

Meanwhile, in the same court, the four, along with three other men, Azizul Mohamad, 45, Mohd. Idris Ayob, 25, and Danish Ikmal Mohd Shafiq Samugam, 20, pleaded guilty to violating the movement control order (MCO) at the same time and place.

They were charged under Regulation 16 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Local Infected Areas)(No.6) Regulations 2021 that provides for a maximum RM1,000 fine or six months in jail or both.

The court also fixed January 25 for sentencing and bail was set at RM2,000 with one surety respectively. ― Bernama