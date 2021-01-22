Politician arrested for cultivating marijuana, drug trafficking

KL police chief Comm Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin says a local politician was arrested and remanded on suspicion of growing marijuana (ganja) and trafficking narcotics. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — A local politician was arrested and remanded on suspicion of growing marijuana (ganja) and trafficking narcotics, according to city police chief Comm Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin.

He said the suspect was arrested at a roadblock on Wednesday after he was found with a 400ml vial of what police suspect to be Ketamine.

Police then raided his home in Ampang later the same day.

"There, we discovered an assortment of drugs including nine ganja plants worth RM4,500, dried leaves believed to be ganja worth RM3,000 and liquid believed to be a mixture of ketamine and THC worth RM531,000,” Saiful was reported as saying by The Star.

Investigators suspect the politician was selling the mixture of ketamine and ganja for RM300 per vial.

The politician’s wife and housekeeper were also arrested as part of investigations and all three have been remanded until January 27.