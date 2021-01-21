Suhakam reports forced conversion of Sarawakian native children over Mykad blunder

A MyKad identification card reader in use at a POS Malaysia outlet in Bangi October 15, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) has called for immediate legal remedy to conversion involving minors after receiving complaints of indigenous children in Sarawak being forced to observe Islamic rituals.

Suhakam said much of the problem stemmed from interfaith marriages in which one of the spouses no longer wishes to practise Islamic teachings.

These marriages often prompt the National Registration Department to register their children as Muslims despite them being raised as followers of other faiths, which critics have cited as the root cause of many explosive interfaith disputes that have strained race relations over the years.

“There were issues like pupils being forced to wear the baju kurung and veil just because Islam is stated in their MyKad,” the commission said in a Zoom press conference.

“They are also forced to attend religious classes at both the primary and secondary school level when in reality they never practiced Islamic teachings since they were young,” it added.

“This is a problem that in most cases arises from the divorce of parents who are Muslims (merely) by marriage. At the end the children become victims.”

Malaysia requires its citizens to state their faith on their respective MyKad, an identification

