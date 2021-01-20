Umno president Zahid goes for Covid-19 test, will self-quarantine

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he would be undergoing self-quarantine at home pending the results of the test. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Just shortly after his fellow party leader Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman was confirmed to be positive for Covid-19, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today said he has undergone a test for the coronavirus.

In a brief Facebook post, Zahid also said he would be undergoing self-quarantine at home pending the results.

“Assalamualaikum and salam sejahtera, I have undergone swab test at hospital Avisena Shah Alam on Wednesday, 20/1/2021 at 11am.

“For now I will be under self-quarantine at home. Pray that I and my whole family are not infected by Covid-19. InShaa Allah,” the Bagan Datuk MP wrote.

This morning, a statement posted on Tajuddin’s Facebook page said that he had went for Covid-19 tests yesterday and had been confirmed today to have tested positive, while also advising those who had close contact with him to undergo Covid-19 tests.

Photographs have since appeared on Twitter where it was claimed that Tajuddin had met with two senior Umno leaders including Zahid two days ago. Malay Mail is seeking to verify the claims.

Tajuddin is Pasir Salak MP and Prasarana Malaysia Berhad chairman, and is also Umno supreme council member and Umno’s Pasir Salak division chief.

Tajuddin had earlier this month attended a press conference together with Umno’s Padang Rengas MP Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Aziz, who yesterday announced he had tested positive for Covid-19 on January 18.

Nazri yesterday said he decided to go for a screening after his January 12 news conference at the Umno headquarters here, which was attended by Umno blogger Datuk Zaharin Mohd Yasin, who announced he contracted the coronavirus four days later.

MORE TO COME