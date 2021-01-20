Health D-G confirms death of Covid-19 frontliner, says not virus but had other underlying conditions

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the doctor had other underlying conditions, for which he was diagnosed a month ago. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — A government doctor who had been on the frontlines battling Covid-19 has died, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah confirmed today but not from fatigue as claimed.

He said that the doctor had other underlying conditions, for which he was diagnosed a month ago.

“No, it’s not fatigue.

“He also tested negative for Covid-19,” Dr Noor Hisham told Malay Mail when contacted.

A charity group claimed yesterday that Dr Ali Noor Hassan, one of its members and a medical officer, had died from exhaustion while on duty at the Covid-19 battlefront.

The group, calling itself Skuad Pengurusan Jenazah Malaysia or Malay for “Malaysian Funeral Management Squad”, said it was informed by Dr Ali’s relative of his death through Facebook.

The group also shared on is Facebook page what it said was the last picture of Dr Ali taken by his friend before his death.

Yesterday, the country recorded 3,631 Covid-19 cases, despite several states nationwide being under a renewed movement control order dubbed MCO 2.0 for almost a week now.

The persistent four-digit daily new Covid-19 cases have placed a hefty burden on Malaysia’s public healthcare.

However, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba insists that the government has enough resources to ensure the public health system continues to serve the people to curb the spread of Covid-19.

A nationwide state of Emergency has been declared and a new Ordinance introduced that allows the government to take temporary control of private property and assets, including private hospitals, in its fight against the pandemic.

