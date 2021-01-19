Transport minister: Goods delivery using private vehicles allowed to continue

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong speaks during a press conference at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 15, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 19 — Individuals who use private vehicles, whether motorcycles or cars, to deliver goods or parcels as part-timers or freelancers will be allowed to continue their activities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, in a statement today, said the decision was to enable part-timers or freelancers to continue their activities to generate income for themselves during the pandemic.

“For businesses involving delivery of goods under the categories of Lori Pembawa A and Lori Pembawa C, they are required to have the operator licence,” he said.

Wee said there was a need for the Ministry of Transport (MOT) to study the use of private vehicles for goods delivery by entrepreneurs whose sources of income, particularly those involved in the gig economy, had been compromised due to the pandemic to enable them to sustain their side income and business activities and their families.

“I have instructed the MOT and its agencies to study this matter and develop appropriate regulations so that their business activities can thrive in a regulated environment. However, it will take time for this process to be finalised,” he said.

Wee said those who already have the operator licence, intermediary business licence, or commercial vehicle licence from the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) or the Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board in Sabah and Sarawak, could apply for the special temporary licence (LPS) or temporary conversion of public service vehicles to allow them to use the vehicles with the public transport vehicle licence as goods delivery vehicles.

He said the rules and application methods for the licence could be obtained from the relevant agencies.

Wee said the third-party food and goods delivery industry had a huge potential to develop further and bring about socio-economic benefits to Malaysians, especially those in the B40 group.

“This has become a new normal throughout the movement control order (MCO) period and is expected to grow rapidly in the future,” he added.

Meanwhile, Wee advised those who are self-employed, be they part-timers or freelancers, to acquire insurance protection under the Social Security Organisation (Socso)’s Self Employment Social Security Scheme, while those who drive must comply with the traffic rules at all times. — Bernama