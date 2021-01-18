Two Melaka Police Headquarters Contingent personnel test positive for Covid-19

Melaka Police chief Datuk Abdul Majid Mohd Ali said the two women personnel, a sub-inspector and a civil servant aged 30 and 53, are from the logistics division of the IPK. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MELAKA, Jan 18 — A total of 83 close contacts of two Melaka Police Headquarters Contingent (IPK) personnel, who tested positive for Covid-19 last week, have been identified, said Melaka Police chief Datuk Abdul Majid Mohd Ali.

He said the two women personnel, a sub-inspector and a civil servant aged 30 and 53, are from the logistics division of the IPK.

“The close contacts who have been identified comprised officers, personnel as well as family members and 45 of them have been ordered to undergo home quarantine.

“One of the victims was infected by the child of a friend and the other by her sister who went back to her hometown outside Melaka,” he told a press conference here today.

Abdul Majid said both the personnel had been sent to the Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) in Selangor for treatment.

He said the situation would not affect the commitment of the Melaka police contingent in carrying out their daily duties or enforcing compliance with standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

He added that the Melaka police contingent had taken various preventive measures to curb the spread of the virus among its personnel, including carrying out disinfection processes on the Melaka IPK building as well as assisting the Ministry of Health (MOH) to identify the close contacts. — Bernama