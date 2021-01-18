MOH releases home quarantine rules: Individuals must stay indoors, be contactable at all times

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that those who have been in close contact with a Covid-positive individual must also self-isolate and quarantine themselves as outlined previously. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — Those who have been identified as Covid-19 positive and instructed to home quarantine are not allowed to leave their residence and must be contactable at all times.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that those who have been in close contact with a Covid-positive individual must also self-isolate and quarantine themselves as outlined previously.

In a statement today, he said the priority for swab tests will be given to those who are symptomatic as the ministry would not be able to conduct tests on everyone in a state that has a lot of cases.

