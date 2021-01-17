Flood victims need to move to relief centres if instructed to do so, says Sabah CM

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor speaks a press conference at the Sabah state administrative building in Kota Kinabalu September 29, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 17 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor urged all residents in the flood-affected state to immediately move to the temporary evacuation centres if instructed to do so.

He said all flood victims should comply with all instructions or advice from the authorities to avoid any unwanted problems occurring.

“Flood victims need to listen to the advice of the authorities. Most importantly, they should also comply with all standard operating procedures (SOP) set at the evacuation centres so that no Covid-19 transmission occurs at the place.

“Now we are not only facing the flood problem, but we are also facing Covid-19... therefore we do not want any infection occurring at the relief centres,” he told reporters after inspecting and visiting those affected by the floods in the Penampang area near here, today.

Meanwhile, Hajiji said the government would help as much as possible to reduce the burden of flood victims in Sabah.

“We not only help in terms of preparing the evacuation centres but we also provide food baskets and financial assistance to those affected.

“The government will constantly monitor the flood situation in the state and will take appropriate action to help the victims,” he added.

Until 4pm today, a total of 270 evacuees were housed at nine relief centres in Sabah. — Bernama