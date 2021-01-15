Sarawak flood evacuees up three-fold as situation improves in Raub

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg is pictured during a visit to a flood relief centre in Kuching. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — The relatively good weather In the Peninsula allowed the flood-hit areas to gradually recover, with the situation in Raub district, in Pahang fully, fully restored.

However, in Sarawak, the number of flood victims increased by triple-folds today, from yesterday.

The floods that entered the third day in six districts in Sarawak today saw the number of evacuees increased to 4,222 people at 49 relief centres (PPS).

Based on a report by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), as at 8am today, 2,159 victims are at 19 PPS in Kuching district, followed by Serian, with 1,014 evacuees at 10 PPS, Bau (706 people at 11 PPS), Samarahan City (211 people at five PPS), Simunjan (103 people at two PPS) and Miri (29 people at two PPS).

In Pahang, Raub District Police Chief Supt Kama Azural Mohamed said the last three PPS to close yesterday were at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kundang Patah, Cheroh; Balai Raya, in Dong, and Hall and Bukit Pompong Mosque after all the 69 victims, including 23 tahhfiz students, returned home.

Meanwhile, the Social Welfare Department (JKM) InfoBencana portal reported that the number of flood victims in Pahang this morning was 7,992 people with 102 PPS still operating in seven districts.

Pekan district recorded the highest number of victims, with 3,317 people, followed by Maran (1,903 people), Kuantan (878 people), Temerloh (792 people), Bera (715 people), Lipis (353 people) and Jerantut (34 people).

In Johor, good weather has enabled the state to recover from the floods with the number of evacuees having dropped to 784 people, involving 245 families, as of 8 am today, compared to 892 people, involving 276 families, yesterday.

According to the State Health and Environment Committee chairman R.Vidyananthan, all the flood victims are being accommodated at 10 PPS in five districts.

Kota Tinggi, he said, still recorded the highest number of flood victims, with 525 people involving 140 families at five PPS, followed by Johor Bahru (116 people, 71 families in two PPS), Kluang (50 people, 11 families in one PPS), Segamat ( 76 people, 20 families in one PPS) and Batu Pahat (17 people, three families in one PPS).

In Sabah, the number of flood victims in the state increased slightly to 761 people from 198 families at 8am today, compared to 712 people from 173 families yesterday afternoon.

The Sabah Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement, said that all the flood victims were housed at 11 relief centres in five districts in the state, namely Kota Marudu, Pitas, Beaufort, Lahad Datu and Paitan. — Bernama