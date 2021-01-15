Flood situation in Pahang, Johor and Sabah improves; increase in Sarawak evacuees as of this afternoon

A view of Chenor Old Town which is submerged by the floods in Maran, Pahang, January 10, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 ― The flood situation in Pahang, Johor and Sabah is improving with the number of victims housed at relief centres (PPS) on the decline, except in Sarawak where it was on the rise this afternoon.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee in its latest report said a total of 50 PPS were still operating in the six flood-hit districts since Wednesday.

A further 121 flood victims were moved to evacuation centres in the state as of 4 pm today, bringing the total number housed at the centres to 4,343 people.

Kuching district recorded the highest number of flood victims at 2,238 people in 21 PPS, followed by Serian (1,015 people in 10 PPS), Bau (747 people in 31 PPS), Samarahan (211 people in five PPS), Simunjan (103 people in two PPS ) and Miri (29 people in two PPS).

In Pahang, the flood situation in Lipis and Jerantut fully improved after the closure this afternoon of the last three PPS in the district.

The development brings the total number of flood victims in Pahang this evening to 7,012 people from 1,923 families who are still in 92 PPS with Pekan recording the highest number of victims at 3,306 people, followed by Maran (1,703 people), Kuantan (877 people), Temerloh (784 people) and Bera (342 people).

In Johor, the number of flood victims is only 93 people involving 23 families, at two PPS in Segamat and Batu Pahat as of 3.30 pm today, compared with 784 people involving 245 families, at 10 PPS in five districts, this morning.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman R.Vidyananthan said the sunny weather since this morning allowed the evacuees to return home in stages.

Meanwhile, a similar situation also occurred in Sabah when the number of flood victims in the state decreased sharply to 313 people from 84 families compared to 761 people from 198 families, this morning.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said in a statement that all the flood victims were housed in seven PPS in the four districts of the state, namely Pitas, Beaufort, Lahad Datu and Paitan. ― Bernama