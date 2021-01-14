Second night of flash floods hit Kuching, submerging roads and homes

Residents at Tabuan Dayak are once again suffering the full brunt of heavy rain combined with the king tide. — Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Jan 14 — Heavy rain that has continued unabated for the second night in a row has once again led to flash floods occurring all over the city.

Families from heavily affected areas such as Kampung Bintawa Hilir, Kampung Tabuan Dayak, Taman Sri Emas Tanah and Desa Wira Resettlement Scheme are currently seeking shelter at various designated evacuation centres.

Other affected areas are Taman Tong Wei Tah, Rock Road, and 3rd Mile.

Members of the public are advised to contact Bomba at 999 and other rescue services should they need assistance.

The rain is forecasted to continue until the morning coupled with the king tide at 4.56am. — Borneo Post