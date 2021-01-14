Malaysian duo among 33 asymptomatic imported Covid-19 cases in Singapore

Essential workers wearing face masks walk past the skyline of the central business district outside a regional screening centre amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Singapore June 9, 2020. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Jan 14 — Singapore's Ministry of Health (MoH) has confirmed that two of the 33 asymptomatic imported Covid-19 cases in the republic reported on Wednesday are Malaysian men.

Both work permit holders who arrived from Malaysia are labelled as case numbers 59230 and 59232 respectively, according to the ministry's full data released late Wednesday.

As of noon yesterday, the city-state reported a total of 38 new cases, of which 37 were imported and one locally transmitted Covid-19 infection, who resides in a dormitory.

Amongst the new cases, the ministry said 34 are asymptomatic, including the case in the dormitory, and were detected from its proactive screening and surveillance, while four were symptomatic.

All the imported cases including the Malaysians, aged 55 and 44, had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

With the new cases, it brings the total number of infections here to 58,984. — Bernama