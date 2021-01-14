‘All of govt’ needed to combat Covid-19, Kit Siang says after PM announces suspension of Parliament, state assemblies

Lim Kit Siang speaks to reporters at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters August 15, 2019. — Picture by Emmanuel Santa Maria Chin

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — DAP’s lawmaker Lim Kit Siang questioned Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s decision to suspend Parliament and state assemblies amid Covid-19, after announcing a state of Emergency.

The Iskandar Puteri MP said that the war against the Covid-19 pandemic demands an “all-of-government” and “whole-of-society” strategy and approach.

“This is why Muhyiddin should not pile more infamy on Malaysia by suspending the legislative and scrutiny function of Parliament and the State Assemblies, particularly when the war against the Covid-19 pandemic cannot be won unless there is an ‘all-of-government’ and ‘whole-of-society’ strategy and approach,” the DAP veteran wrote in a statement.

Lim added that lawmakers from all political parties must work together on strengthening Malaysia’s position on the world stage in the Parliament, instead of suspending the sessions.

As the country entered an emergency state, Muhyiddin announced on January 12 that Parliament and state assembly sessions, as well as elections, will be suspended until further notice by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

The prime minister added that the decision to suspend any snap election was made to protect people’s lives and the well-being of the nation amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and promised that it would happen as soon as the situation improves.