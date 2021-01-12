Floods shift to Sabah, heavy rains expected until Thursday, says MetMalaysia

Motorists attempt to drive through flood waters on Jalan Datuk Panglima Banting in Penampang, Sabah September 15, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — While all the flood-hit states in the peninsula are showing signs of recovery, it is now Sabah’s turn to face the floods.

In fact, heavy rains since last Sunday in the state had forced the first group of victims to be transferred to a temporary evacuation centre (PPS) yesterday.

Rain is expected to continue until this Thursday, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

The number of victims transferred to PPS in the state had also increased sharply to 1,765 people this afternoon.

Bad weather warnings and heavy rain alert were also expected in neighbouring Sarawak, for the same period.

Other states had so far shown positive developments and so far no rain was forecast.

After Perak and Terengganu fully recovered yesterday, Kelantan is expected to follow tomorrow with only 154 victims at one PPS remaining, namely, in Rantau Panjang.

Pahang, despite still having a high number of victims at 16,373 people, so far this evening, also showed a downward trend since yesterday.

Similarly, in Johor with the number of flood victims continuing to decline to 3,274 so far. — Bernama