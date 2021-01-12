Flood evacuees in Sabah up to 1,680 this morning

Motorists drive through flood waters on Jalan Datuk Panglima Banting in Penampang, Sabah September 15, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 12 — The number of flood victims in Kudat, Kota Marudu and Pitas districts rose to 1,680 from 507 families this morning, as compared to 746 people from 225 families yesterday.

According to a statement from the Sabah State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, all evacuees are being housed at nine relief centres (PPS) which were opened in each district since yesterday morning.

With the opening of Rest House Lama Karakit to shelter 15 evacuees from three families, there are now three relief centres operating in the district.

The other two centres are at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tun Dato Hj Mustapha housing 90 evacuees from 14 families and SK Sikuati with 801 evacuees from 228 families.

In Kota Marudu district, the four relief centres are at the Kampung Asin-Asin Hall to house 307 evacuees from 120 families; SK Taritipan (324 evacuees from 80 families); SK Advent Damai (25 evacuees from 13 families) and SMK Tandek (54 evacuees from 33 families).

Two relief centres operating in Pitas are at the Kampung Kusilad Hall catering to 49 evacuees from 13 families and SK Pekan II, where 15 evacuees from three families are being sheltered.

Currently five districts in Sabah, namely Kudat, Kota Marudu, Pitas, Tongod and Beaufort have been hit by floods with 90 villages affected, following continuous rains since Sunday.

So far there are no evacuees in Tongod and Beaufort districts. — Bernama