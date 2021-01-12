Emergency declaration eases political tensions, lets leaders focus on people’s needs, claims Johor Bersatu rep

Johor Bersatu rep and Permas assemblyman Datuk Seri Che Zakaria Mohd Salleh (3rd right) receives a memorandum from Datuk Jemale Paiman and Anggerik Abidin on the issue of the Taman Saujana land grant in Taman Dahlia, Pasir Gudang. — Picture by Ben Tan

PASIR GUDANG, Jan 12 — The nationwide state of Emergency is seen as an opportunity to ease the current political tension and focus on the issues at hand, said Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) Datuk Seri Che Zakaria Mohd Salleh.

The Permas assemblyman said the move will hopefully see all parties now focusing on the people’s problems, namely the spread of Covid-19 as well as the recent floods.

“The decision comes at a timely manner as any parliamentarian who wants to propose a vote of no confidence in the Dewan Rakyat cannot do so. Now as an elected representative, we must focus on resolving the current issues faced by the people.

“Besides the Covid-19 pandemic and the floods, we must also look into the economic slowdown and how to overcome it as the people need our help,” said Che Zakaria after receiving a memorandum from Taman Saujana resident representative, Anggerik Abidin, regarding the land grant issue at the Permas state assemblyman’s service centre in Taman Dahlia here today.

Earlier this morning, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah consented to the state of Emergency in the country until August 1, or until the current wave of Covid-19 subsides.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday announced a second MCO in several states, including Johor, on the grounds that the national healthcare system is at near-breaking point.

Che Zakaria, who made a name for himself after he won against former Johor mentri besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin in the previous general election under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, also cautioned impatient political leaders to look at the current situation before hankering for the next general elections to be held.

He said such leaders need to understand that the people also will not agree to having the 15th general election at such a critical time.

“We need to be patient because the previous general election’s mandate period will end in two years’ time. The cost that should be spent for GE15 can be used for the welfare and needs of the people,” he said.

At present, Che Zakaria said political stability is very much needed and hoped that all parties can work together and at the same time stop politicking.

On the cooperation between both Umno and Bersatu, he said the matter is up to the former despite the already-strained relationship.

“If they (Umno) do not want to be with Bersatu anymore, it is up to them and we do not force them to accept the situation. If they want to continue with Bersatu, then we will still accept them.

“For us, in Bersatu, we don’t have a problem as we are still with PAS in the Perikatan Nasional ruling coalition,” said Che Zakaria.

He pointed out that in Johor, the relationship between Umno and Bersatu was good and there is no problem.

“Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad, who is also the Johor Umno chief, cooperates quite well with us,” he said, referring to Hasni’s state PN administration that has Bersatu as a component party.