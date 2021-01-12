Elderly man dies after car plunges into floodwaters in Johor

JOHOR BARU, Jan 12 — An elderly man died after the car he was driving skidded and plunged into floodwaters by the roadside near Dusun Panti, Jalan Kota Tinggi-Mersing, today.

Kota Tinggi fire and rescue station head Azman Jantan identified the victim as Pong Song Wook, 64, who was driving a Toyota Camry.

He said 13 firemen in three fire engines were rushed to the scene after being alerted to the accident, which happened at about 4pm.

With the help of members of the public, firemen pulled the car to a safe place and found that the driver was trapped inside, he said.

“The victim was then extricated and confirmed dead by the police,” he said in a statement here today. — Bernama