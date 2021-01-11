Situation in Terengganu restored, last flood relief centre closed at 2pm

A woman is seen at a flood relief centre in Matang, Taiping November 21, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 11 — The situation in two districts affected by the floods in Terengganu has been restored with the closure of 17 relief centres today after all the evacuees returned home.

Head of the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, Lieutenant Colonel (PA) Che Adam A Rahman said four relief centres in Kemaman and Dungun were the last to close at 2pm today.

“However, residents in Terengganu should continue to be cautious because the north-east monsoon will only end in March.

“The Meteorological Department has also issued a warning of strong winds, rough seas and hide tide phenomenon until January 14. Therefore, residents should always be alert of any weather change at their place,” he added.

The first wave of flood hit Terengganu last November 17 to 19, followed by the second wave from November 23 to December 2.

The third wave started midnight on December 2 and lasted until December 9, with the fourth from December 17 to 23.

The last round of flood started last January 3, affecting more than 13,000 people in the districts of Kemaman, Hulu Terengganu, Dungun and Besut. — Bernama