A general view at the main entrance of Teng Mini Market Centre in Kuala Lumpur January 9, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — Teng Mini Market Centre (TMC), a popular supermarket in Bangsar here will be shut today for Covid-19 sanitisation.

In a Facebook post today, TMC’s management said the store will be closed for 24 hours after two of its workers tested positive for Covid-19.

It added that contact tracing will be carried out by the Health Ministry.

