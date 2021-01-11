MCO 2.0: Essential businesses allowed with only 30pc management in office, others to work from home

The live telecast of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speech about the movement control order in Kajang January 11, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — The return of movement control order (MCO) in Malaysia from January 13 until January 26 will mean that only five economic sectors deemed essential are allowed to operate but with only 30 per cent of management staff allowed at the workplace.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today said the five essential economic sectors are factories and manufacturing, construction, services, trading and distribution, as well as plantations and commodities.

He said these sectors are allowed to operate as they support work to supply essential needs such as food, drink and household goods and self-care goods, personal protective equipment (PPE), medical tools and medicine for healthcare workers, international trading activities, and to ensure the supply chain is not interrupted, as well as supporting clinical infrastructure and emergency work.

“However, only 30 per cent of employees in the management group are allowed to be in the office, while the number of employees required at any one time for employees in the support group will be decided by the respective employer,” he said in a special address today.

He also said employees physically present at their workplaces must continue observing the standard operating procedures that are in place.

“Don’t let it be until there is no physical distancing at all while at the workplace. Any employers who breach SOPs and cause the occurrence of Covid-19 infection spreading at the workplace, firm action will be taken based on the law including closing the premises,” he said.

He said the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) will specify the type of services that are listed as essential economic sector, and that both Miti and the Works Ministry will also specify the details of construction work allowed to operate during the MCO.

As for sectors or services that are not listed as essential services, Muhyiddin said the work from home order will be in force.

“All employers must comply with this order to reduce movement within the community, especially in areas with high density. Only with this move, we can reduce the risk of Covid-19 infections in the workplace,” he said.

Eateries and hawker stalls will only be allowed to provide takeaway services if they are located in MCO areas, but will be allowed to operate as usual in CMCO and RMCO areas. Food delivery services will also be allowed to operate.

He said supermarkets, health services such as clinics, hospitals, pharmacies and banks will also be allowed to operate in MCO areas with SOP required to be complied, adding that: “If there is no immediate or urgent need, no need to leave home. Stay at home.”

