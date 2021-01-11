Heavy rain: Jalan Buli Sim Sim in Sandakan closed due to landslide

SANDAKAN, Jan 11 — Continuous downpour since early this morning resulted in the closure of Kilometre (KM) 1, Jalan Buli Sim Sim in Sandakan due to landslide and flooding.

Sandakan district police headquarters in a statement said the landslide involved a nearby hill and that there were no casualties or property damage reported in the 10.45 am incident.

“The road is fully closed as of now for cleaning and evaluation work for repairing purposes by the Public Works Department (PWD).

“The police will continue to do control and monitoring operations at the scene with PWD to prevent any untoward incidents,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Sandakan Civil Defence Force (APM) in a separate statement said three areas in the district are currently being monitored for water levels, at Batu 7, Jalan Buli Sim Sim, and around Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Anib following continuous rain since 5am today.

APM said there is no need for temporary relief centres to be opened as yet but APM and the relevant agencies are always ready to provide assistance.

The Malaysian Meteorolgical Department (MetMalaysia) has issued bad weather warning with heavy rains in Sandakan from today until tomorrow. — Bernama